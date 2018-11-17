Menu
Login
CLOSE CALL: A number plate pierced a woman's windscreen.
CLOSE CALL: A number plate pierced a woman's windscreen. Queensland Police Service
News

Lucky escape for mum after number plate terror

16th Nov 2018 4:09 PM

A MORAYFIELD mum had a lucky escape after a registration plate flew off from under a trailer and smashed into her windscreen, embedding itself just centimetres from where she sat.

Jenna Lane was merging onto the Bruce Highway on Tuesday heading northbound from Deception Bay when the numberplate was flicked up by a trailer in front of her and sliced through her windscreen.

She was travelling at almost 100km/h and the incident sparked warnings from police to secure numberplates.

 

CLOSE CALL: A number plate pierced a woman's windscreen south of the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday.
CLOSE CALL: A number plate pierced a woman's windscreen south of the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday. Queensland Police Service
bruce highway driving morayfield motoring police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Terry honoured for service

    Terry honoured for service

    News Emerald man celebrates 50 years with the Rotary Club.

    Shaving mo' of 33 years

    Shaving mo' of 33 years

    News Local councillor will say goodbye to his moustache of 33 years.

    Traffic incident hospitalises teen

    Traffic incident hospitalises teen

    News Emerald traffic incident sees teenager transported to hospital.

    Clermont cowboy in the ring

    Clermont cowboy in the ring

    Sport Aaron Kleier has made the cut for next weekend's PBR grand final.

    Local Partners