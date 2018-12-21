Lucky locals reel in a great festive catch

EMERALD residents Donna and Phil Lewis were the lucky winners of CQ News' Hook in for Christmas competition, just in time for the festive season.

This year's competition saw Mr and Mrs Lewis walk away with a $1000 gift voucher for BCF.

Mrs Lewis, who works at Sunwater, said it was really exciting to win the competition.

"I went around the office and told all the guys in the office,” she said.

"They were jealous of Phil because he'll end up with the prize.”

The prize will go to good use, as Mr Lewis said he had a boat and did a bit of fishing.

"I frequent BCF regularly,” he said.

"We'll probably buy the grandkids a fishing rod.”

Mrs Lewis said the prize meant their Christmas was off to a great start.

"It means we can share with family as well,” she said.

CQ News general manager Karin-ane King said she was pleased the prize had gone to Mrs Lewis, who was a loyal reader.

"We are so glad the voucher has gone to Mr and Mrs Lewis as they will truly enjoy the gift they have received,” she said.

Mrs King said it was fantastic the competition had so much interest.

"A big thank you to everyone who entered. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” she said.