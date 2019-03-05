90210 and Riverdale's Luke Perry dead

Luke Perry, has died after being hospitalised for a stroke. He was 52. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Luke Perry of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale fame has died at 52, his publicist has confirmed.

The actor suffered a massive stroke last week and had been hospitalised since.

TMZ reports the star was surrounded by his family when he passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California.

"[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," his rep said in a statement to Variety.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Last week, Perry was rushed to hospital after emergency services received a 911 call asking for paramedics to be sent to his Sherman Oaks, California home.

Prior to his stroke Perry was said to be experiencing "bad back problems", which had to be surgically fixed, according to the actor's neighbour.

Perry's last major health scare was in 2015, when precancerous growths were found in his body following a colonoscopy, prompting the actor to speak out about checking for colorectal cancer.

Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry on at the height of his fame.

When I heard that this was the most detectable cancer that we know of yet it's the second most lethal, I just couldn't figure out why that was and I wanted to get out there and tell people about it." he said in an interview with Fox News.



"Right now, there are 23 million Americans who haven't been screened that need to be screened.

"If I had waited, it could have been a whole different scenario."

'90s HEARTTHROB

Perry became a household name playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210.

Perry's hospitalisation occurred on the same day that Fox announced that it will reboot the show Beverly Hills 90210, the popular teen soap on which Perry famously played bad boy Dylan McKay in the 90s.

TV CAREER

Recently, Perry had successfully resurrected his TV career with a regular role on hit comic book adaptation Riverdale, playing Fred Andrews - the conservative father of he show's lead Archie.

He will also appear posthumously in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, playing the late real-life actor Wayne Maunder.

HOLLYWOOD IN MOURNING

Tributes from Hollywood are now pouring in, with Perry's former 90210 co-stars Ian Ziering and Kathleen Robertson among those sharing their grief.

As a young girl from Hamilton Ontario coming onto the biggest show in the world mid stream, Luke welcomed me from day one. My heart breaks. ❤️ #lukeperry #90210 pic.twitter.com/8QA4SEipqB — kathleen robertson (@kathleenrobert7) March 4, 2019

I don’t understand how he’s gone.



His soul always shined so bright. His smile. His talent. His kindness. He was always the coolest person in the room.



Rest with the angels, sweet Luke. I will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/17AzJD491m — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 4, 2019