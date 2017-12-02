Luke's in it for long haul

AFTER a P-Plater crashed into him, causing serious injury and months of hospital visits, Luke Wildie was determined not to see someone go down the same path.

Capricorn Driving Academy was originally founded in 2007 by Mr Wildie's younger sister, Jade Scutt, who wanted to create a driving school that taught people how to drive defensively, not just to pass the test.

"I wanted to provide training of the highest quality,” Ms Scutt said.

"We live out here, but it doesn't mean that the driving standards should be any less in Blackwater. We provide the skill sets to operate a vehicle safely.”

Mr Wildie bought the company in 2010, with the promotion of safe driving at the forefront of his mind.

The 30-year-old accident victim is determined to teach safe driving, to reduce accidents like the one he faced.

"I have also worked in a panel shop and saw the effects of regular accidents,” he said.

"I can now go directly to the source of the problem and help reduce those minor or major hiccups through the driving workshops.

"We are just trying to help the community to understand that we can help them beyond the test.

"We are teaching them the life skills of driving. Things like watching the temperature gauge, looking for fluid levels and signs of ware and tear.”

Mr Wildie said he also focused on fatigue, and the importance of understanding how easily it could cause accidents.

"Living out here, there is a lot of long distance driving, and fatigue is a big issue,” he said. "I give people tips to help with this, like the importance of nutrition and taking breaks.”

The local driving academy is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

"This is a huge milestone for us,” Mr Wildie said.

"So many driving schools come and go, but we like to assert people that we're here to help people in the future of driving.”

Capricorn Driving Academy offers a range of classes to Blackwater, Emerald, Middlemount, Tieri, Dysart and surrounds, with about 60 per cent of learner driver students, and 40 per cent of driving sceptics, including those who have never driven.

"We try to make it a friendly and comfortable experience for people,” Mr Wildie said.

"Because of the accident, I am 25 per cent brain damaged and 25 per cent disabled. I want to tell students that suffer from different things that it is possible to learn.

"I like to reflect on why they have a problem with driving and work through that.”

Capricorn Driving Academy offers a range of classes, including, defensive driving, learner lessons, practical tests, night lessons, and attention to anxiety and depression.

Call Luke on 0418133097, or Jade on 0409300676. They are currently the only driving school in Australia to create their own app for bookings, which will be fully operational next year.

Visit their Facebook page for more.