Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A macadamia farmer has pleaded guilty to water theft. Picture: Marc McCormack
A macadamia farmer has pleaded guilty to water theft. Picture: Marc McCormack
News

Macadamia farmer accused of stealing water

Aisling Brennan
29th May 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACADAMIA farmer has pleaded guilty to taking and using water without a licence.

Andrew James Starkey pleaded guilty to one count each of water theft and constructing and using a water supply work without work approval on Wednesday in the Ballina Local Court.

Four other water theft related charges were withdrawn during court proceedings.

Macs Operations Pty Ltd, a business registered to a Brooklet address, also entered guilty pleas to one count of water theft and constructing and two counts of using a water supply work without work approval.

While, two other water theft related charges against the farming business were also withdrawn.

The macadamia farm is situated in the Ballina Shire near Emigrant Creek and Emigrant Creek Dam.

The National Resources Access Regulator has been prosecuting the case.

Both Mr Starkey and Macs Operations will be sentenced on July 2 at Ballina Local Court.

ballina local court macadamia farm northern rivers crime water theft
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’

        premium_icon Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’

        News The family of a young man who tragically lost his life to coronavirus have been “blown away” by the moving tribute his hometown organised.

        Pledge to stop horror on Mackay’s roads

        premium_icon Pledge to stop horror on Mackay’s roads

        Community Police are calling on every motorist to think about their safety after a...

        Mining giant creates job opportunities for locals

        premium_icon Mining giant creates job opportunities for locals

        News A number of positions are available for people who want to step in to the industry...

        New officer in town out to reduce road trauma

        premium_icon New officer in town out to reduce road trauma

        Local Faces Senior Constable Andrew Perrett started at Nebo police station in February and...