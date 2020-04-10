Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
Crime

Macca's customer spat on and man charged

by Luke Costin
10th Apr 2020 10:25 AM

A man told he couldn't sit down in a northwestern Sydney McDonald's has been accused of spitting on a woman who filmed his confrontation with staff.

The Chester Hill man, 42, took his food to the outdoor dining area of the chain's Kellyville Ridge restaurant on Thursday morning before staff told him to leave due to COVID-19-related ministerial directions.

He refused to leave and, when he noticed a woman in the store filming him on her mobile phone, he allegedly spat on her face and walked off.

Police later caught up with the man and charged him with common assault.

He's due to appear at Blacktown Local Court on July 6.

Originally published as Macca's customer spat on, NSW man charged

coronavirus crime health

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        premium_icon Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        News Officers to hand out on-the-spot fines to anyone being ‘reckless and in blatant disregard’ of health orders

        Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        premium_icon Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        Health It’s understood the move has affected thousands of workers.

        Resources roundtable pivots to coronavirus response

        premium_icon Resources roundtable pivots to coronavirus response

        News The council, CHDC, and nine mining companies this week released a statement about...

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim