Blackwater McDonald's will launch its delivery service in partnership with Menulog on July 27, 2020.
Maccas to launch delivery service in CQ mining town

Kristen Booth
27th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
BLACKWATER locals can get their favourite meals and desserts straight to their door, with McDonald’s launching its delivery service tonight.

McDonald’s and Menulog have launched the partnership at Blackwater to provide a contact-free delivery service using Blackwater McDonald’s’ own drivers.

“Through our partnership with Menulog, we’re now bringing the convenience of contactless McDelivery to the Blackwater area,” McDonald’s Australia Head of Home Delivery, Jen Evans said.

“Menulog’s self-delivery option has allowed us to make this possible, with the restaurant using their own drivers to serve our customers their Macca’s favourites, right to their door.”

Beginning today, July 27, people will be able to order from 5pm to 9pm each day.

The service will operate in Blackwater and Stewarton to the south, with a delivery cost of $6.95.

The announcement was posted on the Blackwater Community Facebook page today, where more than 12 people have already commented, excited at the prospect of getting sundaes, McFlurry’s and frozen cokes delivered straight to their door.

Place your order online at www.menulog.com.au or download the Menulog App.

The announcement comes just months after Emerald McDonald’s successfully started its delivery service in April this year.

