Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Machete, boomerang used in CBD ‘disturbance’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, Crime Reporter
20th Jan 2021 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

NT POLICE are investigating an incident in which a trio attacked each other with a slew of weapons, including a machete and boomerang.

The incident occurred at 11.30am yesterday in Alice Springs.

In a statement, police said they were working to identify those involved and confirmed weapons had been used in the disturbance.

Police have seized the weapons after they were discarded during the incident.

St John Ambulance attended, however, the spokeswoman was unable to say whether paramedics treated anyone at the Bath St scene.

A spokeswoman for the Alice Springs Hospital said no one had been admitted in relation to the incident.

 

 

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Machete, boomerang used in CBD 'disturbance'

More Stories

Show More
alice springs boomerang crime machete

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Premium Content Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Rural A government program set up to save millions of dollars’ worth of produce from going to waste has attracted shockingly few workers.

        $700,000 windfall for eight CQ race clubs

        Premium Content $700,000 windfall for eight CQ race clubs

        News See how the grants funding will be spent.

        Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Premium Content Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Property Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten

        GAME ON: CQ town rivalry ignites over controversial sign

        Premium Content GAME ON: CQ town rivalry ignites over controversial sign

        News Community claps back after neighbouring town takes a ‘pot shot’.