Bee almost sinks Horton’s Games campaign

Mack Horton after winning the mens 400m freestyle final.
by Emma Greenwood

A TINY bee has almost achieved what the world's best swimmers have been unable to - stopping Mack Horton in his tracks ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic champion arrived at pre-Games staging camp in Brisbane on Sunday with a protective sleeve on his right arm after being stung by a bee in training last Thursday.

"I got stung by a bee the other day in training and my whole arm has blown up," Horton said.

"My tricep doesn't exist anymore, my elbow doesn't exist anymore."

While he hasn't been officially tested, Horton assumes his reaction means he could be allergic to the insects, with his training regimen now including sweeping the area for buzzing hazards.

"I put my arm up on the edge (of the pool) during the main set sucking in oxygen and it's gone bang!" he said of the sting.

Mack Horton in action during the Commonwealth Games trials.
"I assume (I'm allergic) now. I haven't been tested but this pretty much says yes.

"And because I don't have my glasses on (while I'm training), I'm really cautious now and looking out everywhere just in case."

Bee stings aside, Horton has been concentrating on putting the final touches to his preparations for his three individual events.

While he flagged dropping the 200m from his schedule immediately after trials, Horton quickly reconsidered and will compete in the event, as well as the 400m and 1500m freestyle.

"It was a pretty easy (decision).

Chris Goulding, Mack Horton and Melissa Tapper unveiling the Australian uniforms. Picture: Jason Edwards
"(Swimming the individual 200m at the Games) hadn't even crossed my mind when I was swimming it at trials," said Horton, who entered the event to ensure he sealed a relay swim.

"That's why when I got out I was like, am I doing it or am I not?

"But once I spoke to (coach) Craig (Jackson), I was like, 'what am I doing?'.

"I'd like to get better at the 200m.

"The 200m (is primarily) for the relay and it's just nice to have a fast 200m time.

"It's going to help everything else as well, it's going to help the 400m, it'll help everything."

