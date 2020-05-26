Mackay businessman steps down from development group

GW3 is seeking expressions of interest from experienced candidates to fill a leading role.

GREATER Whitsunday Alliance chairman John Glanville has announced his retirement after almost four years of championing the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

Mr Glanville said it was time for him to retire and give the opportunity to someone new.

"It is an exciting and rewarding opportunity for the right individual, and I look forward to ensuring a supportive and beneficial transition," he said.

Mr Glanville said the first two years of the role had been focused on establishing GW3 and making sure it was relevant and added value to the region's existing industry and business groups.

"During this time, GW3 has matured significantly and focuses on strategic objectives that benefit the MIW region and provides us with economic opportunity and diversity, both now and well into the future," he said.

GW3 chairman John Glanville is retiring. Picture: Fiona Kroll

GW3 is now seeking expressions of interest from suitable applicants who are ready to help lead the next phase of growth for the region.

Mr Glanville said the role required an experienced leader who was familiar with director and governance duties.

They should also have strong business insight and commercial experience, as well as a demonstrated level of leadership qualities and people management skills, he said.

"The key to success of this role is to have a strong knowledge of, and connection to the regions that GW3 represents," Mr Glanville said.

Applications for the position close this Friday, May 29 at 5pm.

To apply, and for more information, visit: https://clientapps.jobadder.com/29566/grey-matta-solutions/137596/chairperson-of-the-board

GW3 is the region's peak, independent economic development body committed to making the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region strong for generations.