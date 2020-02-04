Menu
RACQ wants to hear about the worst roads in the region. Picture: contributed.
Mackay drivers urged to name, shame congested roads

Rainee Shepperson
4th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
ARE there any Mackay roads you think need calling out?

RACQ is calling on Queenslanders to name and shame the roads that are slowing them

down as part of its annual Red Spot Congestion survey.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said drivers were in the best position to pinpoint regularly congested roads, intersections and level crossings and help drive change.

“Congestion isn’t just a social problem, it’s an economic issue too,” she said.

“Being caught in traffic robs us our personal time and impacts our economy through lost productivity, so it’s important we play our part and speak up.

“Regardless of whether it’s a particular set of traffic lights taking too long to change, lengthy

wait times at a rail crossing, bottlenecks at your nearby roundabout or something completely

different, we want to know how and where your travels are being delayed.”

Ms Ritchie said as elections loomed in the year ahead, RACQ would use the

results from the survey to lobby governments for funding and improvements and get

commitments before Queenslanders headed to the polls.

“Since last year’s survey, we saw several roads receive funding commitments towards

upgrades right across the Sunshine State, from the Pacific Motorway, to the Bruce and as

far north as the Captain Cook Highway,” she said.

“Respondents nominated more than 2500 red spots and helped us identify about 450 of the

state’s most congested roads.

“We’ll keep fighting for Queenslanders and the projects needed to make a difference, so we

encourage everyone to participate and have the chance to win a $250 EFTPOS gift card.”

Queenslanders can complete RACQ’s Red Spot Congestion Survey at

www.racq.com.au/redspot before 11.59pm on March 3.

