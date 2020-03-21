Mackay flight linked to Qld coronavirus cases

Queensland Health has revealed the list of flight details associated with the state’s novel coronavirus cases. Photo: Adam Head

CONTACT tracing is under way for a number of passengers on board a flight from Brisbane to Mackay as Queensland Health issues a public health alert.

A list of flight details associated with the state's novel coronavirus cases have been revealed anyone linked has been urged to quarantine for two weeks.

Of the 69 flights, one flight into Mackay has been highlighted by Queensland Health workers.

Passengers in rows 11 through to 15 onboard Qantas flight QF2512, which landed on Monday March 9, are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact a doctor immediately if they become unwell.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said public health units are in the process of contacting all passengers identified as close contacts with a confirmed case.

If you were on the relevant flight and in the rows listed, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

The only people who need to self-quarantine for 14 days are those who are in the identified rows of the flights listed.

