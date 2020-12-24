Mackay is on the way to recovery with jobs in demand

Mackay employment figures have risen to 97.3 per cent, stronger than the beginning of 2020. Picture: Files

Mackay is on the way to recovery according to employment data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The ABS figures show employment in Mackay rose to 97.3 per cent to the end of November, up from 92.2 per cent at the beginning of the year.

Employment in the Isaac region rose from 91.1 per cent to 98.2 per cent by the end of November while the Whitsundays region grew from 93.2 per cent to 94.8 per cent.

ABS indicates payroll jobs rose 0.4 per cent in the fortnight to November 28.

A payroll job is defined by the ABS as a relationship between an employee and their employing enterprise that is paid in the week through single touch payroll-enabled accounting software reported to the ATO.

ABS Labour Statistics head Bjorn Jarvis said more than three quarters of payroll jobs lost to mid-April were regained six months later, at the end of November.

“However they remained 2.0 per cent lower than mid-March,” Mr Jarvis said.

He said payroll rates in food and hospitality rose by 1.2 per cent while the arts and recreation industries increased by 0.4 per cent across Australia.

He added the fortnight leading to November 28 had the largest increase in payroll jobs within states and territories.

“By the end of November, the variation in payroll jobs lost since March 14 has narrowed across states and territories,” he said.

