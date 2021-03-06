Mackay Isaac Whitsunday’s top-earning suburbs revealed

Workers in mining towns such as German Creek, May Downs, Peak Downs Mine and Moranbah are raking in the most dough in the Isaac region, while those in Hamilton Island and Hayman Island are earning the least.

New Australian Bureau of Statistics data has revealed the average full-time salaries for workers across Mackay Isaac Whitsunday and Queensland by postcode.

German Creek and May Downs were the richest workers in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region, taking home an average wage of $109,994.

Peak Downs Mine and Moranbah workers were not far behind with an average wage of $105,071.

Workers living in Devereux Creek and Marian were the top earners in the Mackay region alone with an average wage of $83,222.

The richest workers in the Whitsunday region were those living in Mt Coolon (average wage of $73,776) and Pauls Pocket (average wage of $71,017).

To see how your income compares with the rest of Queensland, click here.

Full list:

Mackay 4740: $76,653

Airlie Beach 4802: $61,744

Andromache 4800: $65,194

Armstrong Beach, Blue Mountain: $79,008

Benholme 4754: $78,413

Bloomsbury: $70,600

Brampton 4741: $77,754

Brandy Creek 4800: $65,194

Broken River 4757: $69,429

Bucasia 4750: $79,639

Burton 4742: $76,342

Calen 4798: $71,017

Carmila 4739: $64,723

Collaroy 4704: $73,800

Collinsville 4804: $73,776

Devereux Creek 4753: $83,222

Dysart 4745: $95,905

Finch Hatton 4756: $74,930

German Creek 4746: $109,994

Glenden 4743: $98,360

Greenmount 4751: $78,246

Hamilton Island: $49,565

Hayman Island: $48,603

Illbilbie 4738: $74,924

Jubilee Pocket 4802: $61,744

Marian 4753: $83,222

May Downs 4746: $109,994

Mentmore 4798: $71,017

Mia Mia 4754: $78,413

Midge Point 4799: $70,600

Moranbah 4744: $105,071

Mt Coolon 4804: $73,776

Norwich Park 4745: $95,905

Peak Downs Mine 4744: $105,071

Pauls Pocket 4798: $71,017