Dr James Daveson says chronic sufferers from Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome could have access to new therapies in several years.
Dr James Daveson says chronic sufferers from Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome could have access to new therapies in several years.
Mackay leading revolutionary medical research

Mel Frykberg
18th May 2020 5:00 AM
RELIEF for sufferers of chronic inflammatory bowel disease could soon be on the horizon with Mackay serving as the epicentre of revolutionary new research that is attracting international attention.

The Coral Sea Clinical Research Institute at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in North Mackay is involved in four advanced trials to develop new therapies that could bring relief to the small percentage of IBD sufferers who don’t respond to conventional therapies.

CSCRI specialises in phase two and three gastroenterology trials and works

alongside a team of leading, internationally recognised gastroenterologists to deliver high quality clinical trials.

Four American companies are involved in the Mackay research with other international companies watching the ground-breaking developments in Mackay closely.

The trials are currently at stage three, the level before they are approved for the market.

The CSCRI was established in 2018 by Mackay gastroenterologist Dr James Daveson who saw an opportunity to develop a regional clinical trial site that would enable regional patients to access therapies previously restricted to those living in larger metropolitan areas.

“In approximately two years, dozens of Mackay area residents who endure a life of unseen misery missing days off work, suffering severe stomach cramps and having to go to the toilet dozens of times a day could have access to the new therapies,” Dr Daveson said.

He said there were about 1000 people in the Mackay area who suffered from IBD, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

“While most of them respond well to conventional medical therapies there are a minority who don’t,” Dr Daveson said.

“They are mostly young people who appear normal on the outside but lead a life of daily misery due to their condition such as young mums or people trying to hold down a steady job.”

The CSCRI was given the go ahead by the American companies to continue the trials after previously successful vaccination trials.

