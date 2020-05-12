Menu
Clinical trials nurse Tracy Hess will celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12.
Mackay nurse to celebrate International Nurses Day

Mel Frykberg
12th May 2020 5:00 AM
TRACY Hess has always had a strong interest in research, so when an opportunity came up to be involved with clinical trials it was one she could not refuse.

As Clinical Trials Nurse at the Mackay Institute of Research and Innovation, Ms Hess works with other healthcare professionals to study and test medicines and new treatments that will improve the health of people across the world.

Her role is vital in making sure clinical research studies run smoothly and participants are safe and fully informed.

Ms Hess will be one of many proud Mackay nurses celebrating International Nurses Day today.

“Being involved in research provides me with opportunities to interact with clinicians and patients in different ways,” Ms Hess said.

She has been nursing at Mackay Base Hospital for more than 22 years and prior to working in research, she split her time between paediatrics and the emergency department.

Ms Hess is completing her Master of Nursing (Education) and is an equipment nurse with LifeFlight - a role that ensures the essential medical equipment and supplies are ready and available for the CQ Rescue Helicopter.

