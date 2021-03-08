Mackay region women passionate about inspiring others

Here are four women with a passion for encouraging others.

And they aren’t the only ones.

The Mackay region is full of incredible women who inspire, mentor, teach and pave the way.

Today is International Women’s Day – globally it’s about celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women; locally it’s about celebrating those grassroots women who help to inspire you each day.

Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers.

Respected, hard working, driven – these are three words that accurately describe Mackay criminal solicitor Antoinette Morton.

The mum of three laughed that she was a late bloomer as a lawyer, initially completing an arts degree and working as a sponsorship officer before she began studying law through QUT in 2001 when her eldest daughter was nine months old.

Ms Morton said her original plan was to work in the not for profit sector, but she fell in love with criminal law during work experience while studying.

“And I’ve been doing it ever since,” she said.



After moving to Mackay in 2009 Ms Morton established her own firm and the only criminal-centric law firm in the region before merging with Fisher Dore in 2017.

“It doesn’t matter what workplace or what genre of work you’re doing, I think it’s always important to have strong role models of both genders,” she said.

“But for women in particular there are so many challenges that we have because we bear children.

“We put this expectation on ourselves (to be) superwomen.



“We expect ourselves to be able to be parents, and work full time and study and develop and have amazing careers and be the mother who gets our children to all the extra curricular activities.

“So I think it’s really important to have someone who has been through that and experience their own journey who can understand and support your experience and your journey.”

Ms Morton said it was not only encouraging to see more female law graduates, but also women in the upper echelon of the judiciary.

“We have these incredibly strong women in our local community who are real beacons for all of us to aspire to,” she said.

These women, she said, included Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan and prominent law firm founder Jenny Hamilton as well as many other women who are managing partners, name partners and partners of firms in Mackay.

“I think it speaks to the regional centre as well … (and) I think it speaks to that change in guard from this concept of a boys club,” Ms Morton said.



“I do think one thing that women do well is support each other.”

Ms Morton is also heavily involved in regional junior hockey.

“That’s more about providing kids with a really safe space to work in a team and grow and learn,” she said.

“And we have some phenomenal volunteers and amazing coaches.”

The busy mum is also involved with community organisations including the Mackay Hospital Foundation and YIRS One Stop Youth Shop.