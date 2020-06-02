Menu
Aussies are being urged to avoid telehealth services and go back to seeing their GP for better patient care.
Mackay residents should consult with their GPs

Mel Frykberg
2nd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
THE ROYAL Australian College of General Practitioners is urging Australians to avoid new telehealth models and businesses and instead consult with their usual GP.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the introduction of new government-subsidised Medicare Benefits Schedule items expanding patient access to telehealth and telephone services.

Telehealth and telephone consultations improve patient access to care, increase flexibility and help keep healthcare workers and patients safe during the pandemic emergency.

However, this has led to a surge in telehealth models and businesses that typically rely on quick patient turnover, leaving no time for discussions around preventive health and longer-term health.

