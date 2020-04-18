Mackay uni students adjust to online learning

Digital media student Madelyn Dalglish has adapted well to studying online through CQUniversity

MACKAY student Madelyn Dalglish is one of many studying online as a result of COVID-19.

As Mackay residents face significant uncertainty due to the current global pandemic, many are likely to be reassessing their job skills and considering upskilling or retraining.

While the latest social distancing restrictions have made face-to-face study near-impossible, CQUniversity has safeguarded its students’ education and wellbeing by quickly transitioning those who had been enrolled in on-campus units to their tried and tested online mode.

These students have now joined CQUniversity’s large online student cohort, who already study from the comfort of their own homes while staying near to family and their support networks.

Media student Madelyn Dalglish said at the beginning the idea of taking all Digital Media classes online was intimidating.

“However the support given to us by our lecturers has eliminated those fears,” Ms Dalglsih said.

“Fortunately I decided to study online over the Christmas period allowing me to get a taste for what online learning is like and how to handle lectures in this format.

“I was also lucky enough to receive the CQUniCares COVID-19 Technology and Wellbeing Bursary which has enabled me to ensure I have all the software I need for my final year.”

In the online mode, CQUniversity students can join lectures live or watch at a time more convenient to them.

Students also have easy access to course materials and resources from their computer or smartphone and can readily connect with other students and teaching staff online, ensuring the right balance between studying, family, work and other commitments.