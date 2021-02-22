Mackay's mystery $50 million Powerball winner identified

The bloke who won the $50 million Powerball jackpot on Thursday says he'll still turn up for work - until he figures out what to do with his instant wealth.

The man, identified only as a North Queensland resident and former smoker, said he needed a cigarette to calm his nerves after finally checking the ticket he had stashed in his wallet.

The Lott officials confirmed the win with the lucky man Monday morning.

"I'm thinking about all the times I decided to quit smoking and now I need a cigarette to calm down," he said with a laugh.

"I had the ticket in my wallet since I bought it.

"I heard someone in Mackay had won but of course I never thought it could be me.

"I checked my ticket on the app yesterday and my mind went blank.

"It still is. I'm still shaking. My brain is going at a million miles an hour.

"I only buy a ticket every now and again but I've always thought there may only be a tiny chance of winning the big one, but you need to be in it to win it."

When asked what he thought he might do with $50 million in his bank account, the North Queenslander admitted he hadn't ever contemplated the idea.

"I've never really given it much thought. I never thought I'd have to think about what to do with $50 million," he laughed.

"I'll still be showing up to work this week, but I don't know if I will keep working.

"I'll be taking care of my parents, I know that much at least. I will be making sure of that.

"Owning my own home would probably be the craziest thing I've ever thought about doing with a lottery win.

"But I know I'll share my prize with my immediate family, then I'll see where it goes from there.

"I know this is a big life changing thing. I have a lot of big decisions to make but I will take some time to wrap my head around everything.

"I won't forget this moment for the rest of my life."

The winning entry was purchased at News Central, Northern Beaches Central, Cnr Mackay Bucasia Road & Eimeo Rd, Rural View.

News Central owner Louis Pastega said was thrilled to know the winner had now come forward.

"There's been plenty of excitement in store over the weekend, with plenty of people checking their Powerball tickets," he said.

"We're so happy to hear the winner now knows he's $50 million richer.

"And it's great to know it's gone to a local.

"Congratulations to him. We hope he really enjoys it."

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1292 on Thursday 18 February 2021 were 13, 25, 30, 3, 19, 16 and 22. The all-important Powerball number was 10.