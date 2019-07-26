Mad about golf, family and life

Name: Brad Stallard

Occupation: Skills Development Coordinator

Age: 53

Marital status: Married

Children: Three boys

Brad and his family. Contributed

What is one thing you would like to change about the world? Tolerance - why are your beliefs more important than mine? Open your minds and it will open your heart.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Family, it's an ongoing achievement.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make? You did it, it's your responsibility, stand tall and accept the outcomes, good, bad or indifferent. Initiative - it's not against the law, show it.

What is the best advice you have ever received? Why have a dog and bark, too? You have good people around you, let them shine and achieve.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you are? And why? 40 - life begins at 40 and I'm starting or doing something new every day.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich? Building the capacity of the people I cross paths with - happiness is everybody getting better.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special? Holidays at Hervey Bay, strapping roller skates to your gym boots with huge rubber bands. No helmets, no guards, and you can only cry if there is blood.

What is the best sound in the world to you? The sound of a golf ball hitting the bottom of the cup. I think I am supposed to say the sound of the first cry of your newborn sons.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be? January 26, 1988, Blackall. It's where the party started...

Who are the three people you most admire - dead or living? My family, all of them. Jim Reay and Matthew Reilly.