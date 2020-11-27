‘Mad keen’ Mackay ‘fisho’ lands front cover of magazine

A MACKAY angler who describes himself as a "mad keen fisho" has landed the front page of Queensland's "fishing bible".

Cameron Hill, who has lured in more than 4000 fans on Facebook since starting his fishing page, is the December cover for Fish & Boat Magazine.

The young fisher has a penchant for catching sweet fish out on the reefs as well as barramundi larger than children in the dams throughout the Mackay region.

In what would make many anglers jealous, Mr Hill has even caught a barramundi while still offloading the boat at the ramp.

He has also made guest appearances on the Casting Cowboys Fishing YouTube channel, reeling in saratogas and sooty grunters.

Keep up to date with all of Mr Hill's fishing adventures by following his Facebook page.

If you know of someone making tracks in the fishing world, email heidi.petith@news.com.au

