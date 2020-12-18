‘Mad twister’: Shed blows away as CQ farmer shelters inside

Capella farmer Neil Dunbar was in his machinery shed when it blew off in a sudden storm on December 17, 2020.

A Capella farmer says he’s lucky to be without injury after the shed he was sheltering in flew off in a sudden storm on Thursday.

Neil and Margaret Dunbar had just returned to the house after a usual afternoon of feeding cattle at the property about 15km west of Capella.

“There was a storm around but it didn’t look very serious,” Mr Dunbar said.

Mr Dunbar put the tractor in the shed about 5.30pm and about three minutes later a “mad twister came roaring through, picked up the shed and off it went”.

“I consider myself very lucky that I wasn’t injured,” Mr Dunbar said.

“I just walked through the shed to come to the house and this wind and rain just hit as I was about to leave and I thought ‘I can’t go out’.

“I hid behind a bench and looked up and the roof was lifting off. It was a very scary experience.”

The 12x24m farm machinery shed has been standing for “30 odd years”, but wasn’t able to withstand the sudden wind.

“It’s all totally gone. It’s just amazing,” Mr Dunbar said.

“It’s the most fierce wind I’ve seen and it was all over in a matter of minutes.

“I’ve been through a few storms and I think that takes the cake.”

He said water gauges across the property measured up to 20mm of rain on Friday.

While the shed was covered by insurance, the couple has been left with a “hell of a mess” to clean up, with a number of fallen trees evidence of the strong winds experienced.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Blackdown Tablelands recorded 16mm of rainfall and Riley’s Crossing recorded 22mm.

Springsure recorded 13mm while Emerald was left dry with no rainfall recorded.