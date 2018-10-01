Avengers star’s brutal Kanye take-down

Chris Evans has slammed Kanye West over his recent stream of pro-Trump comments.

CAPTAIN America is not playing around when it comes to Kanye West.

Avengers star Chris Evans publicly tore shreds off the rapper and accused him of airing opinions with no knowledge of what he's talking about after West shared a series of controversial tweets.

In one of West's tweets, posted in the wake of his eyebrow-raising performance on Saturday Night Live, the father of three attached a close-up photo of his prized red "Make America Great Again" cap, explaining that it "represents good and America becoming whole again", and suggested that society should "abolish" the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution - which brought an end to slavery when it was ratified in 1865.

Kanye sported a MAGA cap on SNL.

Shortly afterwards, Evans - who plays Captain America in the Marvel Universe - responded with a scathing take-down.

"There's nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn't know history, doesn't read books, and frames their myopia as virtue," the actor wrote alongside a retweet of West's post.

"The level of unapologetic conjecture I've encountered lately isn't just frustrating, it's retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying."

Evans (left) as Captain America. Picture: Marvel

Following the public outcry to his original tweet, West clarified his position.

Evans wasn't the only celebrity to slam West for his comments.

After sharing the same opinions on Instagram, Kim Kardashian's husband was also blasted by Lana Del Rey.

The Born To Die singer wrote underneath his post that West, like the US President, had "extreme issues with narcissism".

"Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture," wrote Del Rey.

"I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism - none of which would be a talking point if we weren't speaking about the man leading our country.

"If you think it's all right to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the p***y just because he's famous - then you need an intervention as much as he does - something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn't enough help for the issue."

West's comments came just one day after he appeared on SNL, where he was booed after giving a speech in support of Trump as the closing credits rolled.

Of course, he had one staunch supporter in the President himself, who tweeted that West was "leading the charge".