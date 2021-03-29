Menu
Madonna shares new near-naked photos

by Nick Bond
29th Mar 2021 12:15 PM

 

Pop icon Madonna is keeping fans fed with a racy new at-home photo shoot posted to her social media channels today.

Captioning the series of pictures "a moment of self-reflection," the photos show Madonna, 62, channelling her Erotica era from some 30 years ago in thigh-high boots and lingerie, including a bondage-style bra.

Madonna strips off in these new shots.
The stunning new photos come days after Madonna was embroiled in a bizarre social media controversy, accused of photoshopping her own face onto a 20-something fan's body and passing the resulting photo off as her.

Madonna dubbed it a ‘moment of self-reflection’.
"I tried to reach out via Instagram to her team twice, to no response … I (would) definitely laugh and say I'm flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!" the fan told Buzzfeed of Madonna apparently pinching her likeness.

Madonna strips off on social media.
RELATED: Madonna shares candid pics with 26-year-old boyfriend

Meanwhile, the famously disciplined star shocked fans in recent months doing something she'd never done before: Madonna got her very first tattoo.

And fittingly for the devoted mum, Madonna revealed got the initials L R D M S E tattooed on her wrist to honour her six kids - Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna joined the pink hair brigade in 2020. Picture: Instagram
RELATED: Madonna snubs coronavirus travel restrictions

Madonna is currently busy working on a musical biopic about her life and career to date, in a similar style to recent hit films like Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and Elton John's Rocketman. She's kept fans up to date on the creative process, as she works on the script for the film with acclaimed writer Diablo Cody.

Originally published as Madonna shares new near-naked photos

 

