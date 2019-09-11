MAFS golden couple postpone wedding
Married At First Sight's golden couple, Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson, have revealed they're temporarily postponing their (real) wedding.
Cam and Jules delighted viewers earlier this year by announcing they were making their show marriage legal after falling in love on-screen.
View this post on Instagram
Flash back Friday.... When you haven’t rehearsed a speech for your engagement party and all you say is ...... They say you have to kiss all the toads to find your prince. Well let’s face it . I’ve kissed the whole kingdom !! But I finally found him !!🤦🏼♀️😂😂😂 also added in there. Thank you for loving and caring for me how I want and need to be loved and cared for. #mushland True story ! #speech #offthecuff #kisstoads #prince #engagementphotos 🐸🐸🐸 📸 @elearlphotography
They were originally planning on getting married on the one-year anniversary of their wedding on Nine's reality show. But speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Jules admitted planning the event so quickly had proven to be "too much, too soon" and they realised it was just "not going to happen".
She added she'd also been motivated to allow more time for her to lose weight she'd gained since the start of their relationship.
"I'd like to hit my goal and then a little bit more," the new Weight Watchers (WW) ambassador revealed.
"I've put on 10 kilograms since I got 'married' to Cam and I've only just started saying it out loud and it's getting much more comfortable."
The decision to push back the wedding wasn't one that was made lightly - and came with a hefty price tag.
"It was a romantic gesture (to wed on their one-year anniversary) and we booked a venue on that day and ended up losing our $5000 deposit," Jules said.
But it was the right call for Jules, who - like any bride - wants to feel her best on the big day.
In her official Weight Watchers statement, she explained it was all about being "healthy".
"I love having a womanly figure and I'll always have curves," Jules said.
"But I also recognise the importance of being at a healthy weight, especially at this important stage of my life."
View this post on Instagram
Proud to be the new ambassador for Australia and New Zealand WW! @ww_aunz Anyone that knows me well and for a long time,knows that I have fluctuated my whole life. WW is holistic healthy sustainable approach to being a healthy,curvy,womanly best version of my self! I'm Looking forward to sharing this rewarding experience with you ! This picture a few weeks ago escalated to a few articles reporting that had done a 4 week body blast #quickfix to go away on holiday. This was not the case! I started my #juleswwjourney 2 weeks before I went away,and successfully lost 3 kilos ! it was lovely to have my efforts recognised but I stress that @ww is so far from a quick fix.Its a long term lifestyle choice. My realistic goal was to return from Europe the same weight I left ,And I did it ! Remembering that i usually return 4 kilos heavier! #proud The truth is. I had put on 10 kilos in 1 year #wow #honestmomemt. By no means do I want to be skinny. I embrace my curves,healthy is the new skinny. I'm looking forward to sharing my health and wellness choice with you all. Naturally as most,I want to look my best on my wedding day and importantly I want to be in great shape to carry a child.Thank you so much for all the support I have had already from you all. #wwambassador #wwaunz #healthiswealth #curves #womanly #weddingready #lifechoice #mybody #10kilogain #healthyfood #excited
View this post on Instagram
We can’t all be as agile and monkey like!!😂#hangingon But on a serious note I would like to talk about something serious! @infamous_swim and @sharethedignityaustralia have joined forces and when you purchase a pair of their fab marshmallow leopard bikini, $5 will go to @sharethedignityaustralia This charity is one of a kind🙌🏼 Its a women’s charity that makes real, on-the-ground difference to homeless women and victims of domestic violence. Share The Dignity also collects thousands of pads, tampons and personal hygiene products every YEAR for women experiencing homelessness and poverty who cannot afford pads and tampons and that is just not ok! They also install vending machines for homeless woman. Amazing!I find it mind blowing and sad how these necessities that every woman needs are a luxury item for some. If you can imagine being that young girl in a broken family who just doesn’t have the money for something most take for granted that Is provided for them or bought ourselves. That just isn’t ok. I’m so proud to be working along side @sharethedignityaustralia in the very near future. I also will be donating from every purchase from #figur #shapewear for women in Australia fleeing domestic violence, experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty & cannot afford these necessities in life. Small dignities make a big difference. So.. The summer is well on its way☀️Please grab a pair of @infamous_swim Thank you #infamousswim #sharethedignityaustralia #sharethedignity #bikini #charity #womaninneed #helpothers #figur
She also admitted to having tried a lot of "fad diets" in a recent interview with Sydney Confidential.
"I've tried a lot of fad diets in the past which have caused my weight to yoyo for years," the reality TV star said.
"The real difference with WW is that it's not a short-term fix but a holistic lifestyle approach, which is shifting my mindset towards balance rather than restriction."
Jules and Cam are reportedly now planning on officially tying the knot later this year.