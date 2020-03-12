MAFS hubby Steve impersonates Hitler on WhatsApp

Married At First Sight contestant Steve Burley has been caught out impersonating World War II Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Burley sent an image of himself with the notorious German leader's moustache and hairstyle in a MAFS contestant What's App group message chain leaked to Confidential, much to Burley's surprise.

"I have no comment to make on that, no comment," he told Confidential. "It was just a bit of fun with some friends I think … with the rest of the group I think."

Hairdresser Burley, 51, sent the image in the group chat titled "The Kids" with the question, "Who am I?".

Steve on the show. Picture: Channel 9

In a separate group, also with MAFS contestants titled "Fruitloops & Misfits", Burley sent an image where he uses his fingers to pull his eyelids down to appear "like an Asian Mishel".

Mishel Karen, 48, a teacher from Brisbane, is Burley's on screen wife on the Channel 9 reality TV series.

In real life, Burley previously dated former MasterChef Australia winner Diana Chan for five years.

Chan is 20 years his junior and supported Burley through his treatment for testicular cancer some eight years ago.

Burley appears to be mocking his MAFS wife Meshel.

Recent MAFS episodes have centred around Burley telling Karen he doesn't find her physically attractive.

When contacted for comment, Nine issued an apology on Burley's behalf.

"This is a private message that was never intended to be made public but I can see that it is culturally insensitive and I regret it," he said in the statement. "I am deeply sorry if I have offended anyone."

Married At First Sight 2020 screenshot. Mishel and Steve. Source: Channel 9

It is the latest scandal to hit the show, which, despite being a ratings juggernaut for the network, has been widely criticised for manufacturing drama and delivering sleazy content.

Earlier in the season, single mother Poppy Jennings claimed she was manipulated into saying things on camera by threatening her that if she did not do so "Australia will f … ing hate me".

Jennings claimed she was deliberately portrayed on the hit show as "a bogan single mum" and a "miserable whinger" to fit in with "an agenda". She said she was not allowed to say what was really happening behind the scenes on the show, including the truth about her relationship with television husband Luke Eglin.

Burley sent this image asking: “Who am I?”