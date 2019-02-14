Bride goes rogue: ‘Completely unfair’

MAFS’ Lauren Huntriss has lashed out at her “husband” on the show, Matthew Bennett.

MAFS’ Lauren Huntriss has lashed out at her “husband” on the show, Matthew Bennett.

MARRIED At First Sight's Lauren Huntriss has unleashed on Matthew Bennett in a series of furious social media posts after being told by her "husband" that he wasn't attracted to her.

The bombshell revelation during last night's dinner party was especially shocking as Matthew, 29, had famously lost his virginity to Lauren, 31, on the show just a week earlier.

Their seemingly rock-solid relationship began to show cracks a few days ago when Lauren revealed she "used to be a lesbian" and she wanted to be more daring in the bedroom - requests that left Matthew feeling "way out of his depth".

Speaking to the other "husbands" at the dinner table - and awkwardly, while Lauren was in earshot - Matthew admitted he was "just not attracted to her" and was "trying to force something that just isn't there".

Lauren then took Matthew aside to grill him on his comments, asking him: "Did you just use me to lose your virginity?"

Their once-promising relationship appears to be over.

After the episode aired last night, Lauren opened up about the betrayal in a series of replies to fans on Instagram.

Responding to one viewer who suggested producers were much more sympathetic to Matthew than her, she wrote: "Absolutely, it's completely unfair. Apparently I don't matter."

When another user accused Matthew of not showing any sensitivity toward Lauren's feelings, she replied: "Unfortunately he's not capable of feelings … Since day one it was all about him. I was nothing but supportive and caring of him. This entire story was (Matthew's) story. I'm sick of the excuses."

Lauren and Matthew’s romance appeared to be going strong during Sunday’s commitment ceremony.

Lauren added later it was a "real shame" Matthew had chosen to humiliate her by revealing his true feelings in a public setting.

"After all I did for him to turn around and say that and not be a man and speak to me in private about how he was feeling … I'm such an open, non-judgmental person, and the fact that he couldn't discuss this with me hurts," she said.

"I asked him all the time how he was feeling about everything, and he always just said 'great'! Honesty, communication and being open are so important in relationships, something he wouldn't understand because he'd never been in a relationship ever. Also something that wasn't fair on me."

Earlier this week, reports emerged Channel 9 had "banned" Matthew and Lauren from speaking to each other.

Kyle and Jackie O were discussing a tabloid headline that claimed the couple was expecting their first baby when executive producer Sonia Jahshan interrupted.

"Guys, here's some inside goss. We've been told that Lauren and Matt are not allowed to talk to each other," she revealed. "They've been separated."

Sonia added: "Apparently they've had no contact. They're not allowed to have contact with each other. I don't know if it's Nine (that's enforcing this), but something weird is happening … They used the word 'banned'."

Married At First Sight returns Sunday at 7pm on Nine.