MAFS’ Lizzie reveals secret to staying together

c c c c c c c

c c c c c c c

Constant text messaging and phone calls is the secret to keeping the Married At First Sight dream alive post show for Lizzie Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus.

With Sobinoff based in Newcastle and Guilhaus in Adelaide, the pair have not seen each other face-to-face for three weeks due to coronavirus.

"We are constantly on the phone, he doesn't get a break from me," she laughed. "We talk every hour. It is a full on thing. We talk about everything and anything. The first thing I wake up there's a message from him and when I go to bed we message."

Lizzie and Seb are the only couple from the 2020 season to stay together. Picture: Instagram

Sobinoff, 29, who this week launched her IGTV channel Chameleon by Lizzie Sobinoff, added: "I am in love. It is a real relationship. We have been apart for three weeks now, which is the longest we have been apart since we started filming in November. we are taking it slow. We need to be in constant contact because I am kind of impatient and he hasn't been in a relationship for eight years so we need to be in constant contact for us to work."

Sobinoff and Guilhaus are the only couple from the recent season of the controversial reality show to remain together, with the exception of Michael Goonan and KC Osborne, who split from their respective partners to date post show.

Lizzie returned to the show after appearing on the 2019 season. Picture: Supplied

MORE NEWS

MasterChef ratings are in

Karl Stefanovic: 'Jasmine didn't steal me from Cassandra'

It is somewhat of a fairytale for kooky Sobinoff, who was famously mismatched with Sam Ball on the 2019 season.

She returned this year with a new look - a brunette and 10kgs lighter - ready to find love, which she did with 32-year-old Guilhaus.

"I came into it with a good sense of self," she said, adding of her and Guilhaus' relationship: "We are good. People see the show and think it is a fairytale. We have our good moments, our bad moments, our ups and downs and everything in-between trying to figure it all out.

Pairing with Seb is somewhat of a fairytale for kooky Sobinoff, who was famously mismatched with Sam Ball on the 2019 season. Picture: Julian Rinaldi

Social media can be tough to navigate at the best of times and particularly bad when you are a contestant on a controversial reality show like MAFS.

That is why Sobinoff is careful with how she uses Instagram and other platforms.

"It can be brutal and absolutely appalling and disgusting. Two hours before I go to bed I don't look at it and first thing in the morning I don't look and I also don't read or reply to comments."

Originally published as MAFS' Lizzie reveals secret to staying together