MAFS star cries during fiery radio clash

Former Married At First Sight star Melissa Lucarelli has revealed the brutal text she received from Jules Robinson after being dropped as her bridesmaid.

Jules, who tied the knot with Cam Merchant on the weekend, asked Mel and Heidi Latcham to be her bridesmaids on an episode of the reality show and they both accepted.

But five weeks ago she changed her mind about Mel and told her over the phone that she had been dumped from the bridal party.

"She just said, 'Well, you're not actually going to be a bridesmaid anymore. I haven't really seen you this year, and it wouldn't be right for you to be standing next to me on my real wedding','' Mel said about the phone call on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning.

MAFS stars Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant are officially married.

Get the latest showbiz goss delivered straight to your inbox - sign up for our daily entertainment newsletter

Mel told the radio duo that Jules' reasoning "didn't make any sense" as the two of them had been in constant contact since the reality show ended. So after the call, Mel sent her a text asking for an explanation.

Jules' reply was blunt.

"Just 'cos I said it on a show doesn't mean I have to do it," Jules wrote in the text, according to Mel. "People said a lot of things on that show. This is real life. I won't be answering any media messages about this. I just want it to blow over and it will be forgotten about. Take care."

Mel told the KIIS FM hosts she was shocked by Jules' text, and after replying to her that it "didn't make any sense", she received some more harsh texts from her former friend.

"Actually it's because you've been a sh*t friend and said stuff about me," one of the messages read, according to Mel.

In another, Jules wrote: "For the first five months of our friendship I would have done anything for you, but then I just think that it changed."

Jules dumped Mel as a bridesmaid. Picture: David Swift.

Mel was hurt and confused after being dumped.

Jules also asked Mel not to say anything publicly about being booted as a bridesmaid, but after being inundated with questions from the public and the media, Mel decided to come clean.

"To stay quiet, it made it look like I had done something wrong," Mel said on radio this morning.

After speaking to Kyle and Jackie O, Mel then called into Nova's Fitzy and Wippa show where she broke down in tears after being challenged by one of the hosts.

Matt de Groot, who is the radio show's news presenter, is a friend of Cam and Jules' and was present at their wedding on the weekend.

He blasted Mel for posting a photo of herself with Jules on Instagram on the day of the wedding with the caption: "Yes the rumours are true. Yes Jules dumped me as a bridesmaid. No I wasn't at the wedding event of the year."

The Nova presenter said: "Mel, you posted that photo moments after the ceremony for no reason. You had said your piece, it had been done, and then for no reason you jumped in and posted a photo of the two of you, threw yourself right back into the middle of it at exactly the moment that it should have been about them.

"If you were the friend that you suggested, it's just really poor to try to make the most of their friendship for your own gain."

Mel was audibly shocked by the Nova host's comment and sounded as if she was crying as she replied, "Sorry, but you have not thought about how that made me feel!

"I was asked on national television (to be a bridesmaid). Everybody knew. I think that is so rude of you, Matt. I'm sorry, everyone knew, so am I just not meant to say anything so everyone assumes that I did something bad?"

"I'm not trying to make you upset," de Groot said.

Matt De Groot, Sarah McGilvray and Wippa from the Nova breakfast show. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Mel continued, "If she was going to publicly ask me on television, she should have been the one who came out and said she had dumped me from the bridesmaids thing".

An apologetic de Groot said, "I certainly didn't mean to wind you up to that level, Mel, and open the wounds. As a friend of them, I saw what Mel had posted and I found it unusual and I'm sorry Mel if I upset you."

Later in the show de Groot clarified that even though Mel had been dropped as bridesmaid, she was still invited to attend the wedding but chose not to.

Jules and Cam's wedding was turned into a TV special that aired last night on A Current Affair. During the 90-minute special, Jules was asked by a Channel 9 reporter during her hen's party why Mel was missing.

"Do you know what? My nearest and dearest are here right now. That's all that matters," she said.

The TV special was watched by 617,000 people (five city metro), with some viewers commenting on social media that it was "bland" and "a bit too staged".