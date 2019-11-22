MAFS star stuns in $20 Kmart bikini

We all love a bargain - even former reality TV stars.

Former Married At First Sight star Ning Surasiang has taken to Instagram to rave about a bikini she's loving sick at the moment, and its price tag may surprise you.

The 33-year-old shared a photo in her white-and-red-striped bathers with her 161,000 followers, revealing the trendy design was from Kmart and cost just $20.

Former MAFS contestant Ning Surasiang has revealed she’s a fan of a very cheap bikini. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang

"These toggs/bikinis/swimmers/bathers whatever you want to call them, are from Kmart total cost $20," she wrote. "My feels … well priceless of course! Just a girl catching all the feels."

Ning, a mum-of-three, then tagged the snap with a few relatable hashtags, "summerready #swimwear #kmartmum" - proving she's not let her Instagram fame go to her head.

The hairdresser, who was brutally dumped by MAFS "husband" Mark Scrivens earlier this year, flaunted her incredible figure in the snap, which was taken from a low angle that showed her lying down. As well as the striped bikini, she was sporting a floppy hat to protect herself from the scorching spring heat.

The mum enjoyed her budget bikini, splashing around on a Townsville beach. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang

The $20 Kmart bikini the former MAFS star is loving. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang

Naturally, fans loved Ning's budget buy, praising her for being so "relatable".

"My bikinis are from Kmart too," one said.

"Kmart has some great costumes this year! You look great Ning," another wrote.

"Love them! Thank you for being so real and relatable," someone else chipped in.

Another said: "You look incredible. How good are Kmart togs."

Others expressed disbelief at the cossie being from Kmart.

"Wow would not have guessed that. They look great," one person said.

Ning married Mark Scrivens on Married At First Sight at the start of the year, but the pair didn’t last to the end of the show. Picture: Ning Surasiang /Instagram

And it's not just the Kmart bikini the mum adores, with Ning explaining that after being left homeless from a flood earlier this year she'd be kitting out her home with "everything Kmart" when she's able to move back in.

"I'll be going to Kmart after I move back into my new home after the floods. Everything Kmart," she told a follower in the comments.

Ning is a big fan of Kmart. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang

Australians have been big fans of the discount department store for a while, but this year the brand has really upped its game in the swimwear department.

No strangers to causing chaos when it comes to affordable fashion, Kmart went viral last month after it released a $12 leopard-print bikini that not only looked stylish but had a hidden feature people loved.

Kmart fans have been raving about the swimwear recently, with this $12 bikini going viral last month. Picture: Instagram / The Kmart Lover

The snug high-waisted bottoms had a built-in tummy control feature that helps wearers look and feel their best. On social media, people were loving it.

Women shared selfies of themselves wearing the gorgeous two-piece - which costs $24 for both the bra and bottoms - calling it "fabulous" and "awesome".

