Magic day for Sunlight

WINNERS: Jordan Fletcher, Robyn Parker, the remarkable Sunlight with jockey Luke Currie and strapper Sarah Rutten after Sunlight's big win. Contributed

SPEECHLESS.

That was Emerald's Dan Fletcher's immediate response after his family's big win in Saturday's magic millions.

Dan, his wife Rae and daughters Jordan and Shannon have had a week in racing that they will never forget.

Their boom filly Sunlight streaked away with the $2million two-year-old classic.

In a race marred by early interference, Sunlight was ridden to perfection by Melbourne jockey Luke Currie.

Sunlight ($4 fav) was ultimately a dominant winner, defeating Fullazaboot ($101) by two lengths.

In a truly remarkable result for country racing participants, Outback Barbie ($26), who is raced by Central Queensland beef producers Allan and Jennifer Acton, was a short neck away in third.

Dan's daughter Jordan deputised for the Fletchers, leading Sunlight back into the winner's stalls amid scenes of jubilation.

The all-female syndicate is headed by Melbourne women Robyn Parker and Irene Mitchell, Loretta Fung from Aquis Farm, Englishwoman Hannah Wall as well as Katie Thompson from Widden Stud.

Jordan and the girls were presented the winning connections' trophy in what she said was one of her proudest moments.

She said her father Dan spent hours studying pedigree charts and meticulously researching stallion bloodlines and his hard work over many years had come to fruition with their involvement in Sunlight.

Jordan said they celebrated long into Saturday night with the other delighted owners and connections.

Trainer Tony McEvoy felt Sunlight showed enormous class to weather the early interference caused by Matthew McGillvray on the Tony Gollan trained Ef Troop.

Providing she recovers from the taxing race as expected, McEvoy now plans to target the $3million Golden Slipper in autumn.

Sunlight is now the $6 outright Slipper favourite.

The Zoustar filly, a $300,000 purchase, is the most expensive horse to ever win the race.

To top off a massive week for the Fletcher family, Dan, who co-bred Sunlight and co-owns her dam Solar Charged, sold Sunlight's full sister through the draft of Widden Stud as lot 330 for a cool $600,000.

The majority of Sunlight's owners have participated in the purchase and the Fletcher girls have once again thrown their hat in the ring.

After Sunlight's big win, trainer McEvoy said that it had made the purchase price look cheap.

All involved will be hoping lighting can strike twice.

Dan also had two other yearlings go through the sales.

He is a partner in lot 274 which was a Zoustar filly from the outstanding New Zealand galloper Satinka.

It was sold to the combination of Cameron Cooke Bloodstock and Bussuttin racing for $525,000.

He also consigned lot 872 in the lesser Sunday session which was a Star Witness filly foaled at his Emerald property.

That filly was purchased by renowned judges, the Hayes/Dabernig stable at Lindsay Park for $100,000.

Other Central Queensland buyers were active at this week's Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.

Among those who purchased were Alan and Jennifer Acton who paid $450,000 for Lot 418, a bay filly (Snitzel - Urban Groove) offered by Newgate Farm of Scone, New South Wales.

The couple will be hoping this filly can go even better than their outstanding stakes winner, Outback Barbie that ran so well for third behind Sunlight.

Ron Beak secured Lot 457, a bay filly from the first crop of Breeder's Plate winner Whittington for $50,000, which was offered on account of Grandview, Peak Crossing, Queensland.