Menu
Login
News

Magistrate suspects serial thief has kleptomania

Annie Perets
by

A MAGISTRATE has expressed remorse towards a serial thief with a "long, long history" of shoplifting and suspected she had an illness which forced her to steal.

Susan Lynette Hedegaard, 64, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to be sentenced for stealing offences.

Magistrate John Parker said he thought Hedegaard could have kleptomania, which is a recognised condition of not being able to stop yourself from stealing.

"I have a certain degree of sympathy for you, I believe some of this is beyond your control," Mr Parker said.

"She seems to be spending her life in jail."

The former nurse often targets small-value goods, for example lollies or sausage rolls.

The Hervey Bay retiree will be eligible for parole on April 9.
 

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Baker shares sweet success

Baker shares sweet success

Maureen Connolly's decade baking at Coles.

Slipper is in sights

GOING FOR GOLD: Emerald-owned filly Sunlight has the Fletcher family's eyes firmly fixed on the Golden Slipper trophy this weekend.

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Local teen boxers take on the national competition

ALL SET: Lachlan Hopes and Charlie Bell at Brisbane Airport about to head to Perth for the U19 Australian Boxing Titles.

Two Moranbah boxers are competing for the Australian Titles.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Local Partners