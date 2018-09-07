Magistrate won't accept guilty plea after bizarre allegation

NOT ACCEPTED: The man's attempt to plead guilty in writing to a charge of obstructing police was denied.

AN ACTING magistrate at Gladstone Magistrates Court refused to accept a plea from a Brisbane man on Monday midway through hearing a series of bizarre details about an incident at Telina last month.

Magistrate Jason Schubert was initially prepared to accept a guilty plea in writing from John Michael James, who has been charged with one count of obstructing police.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep told the court officers had responded at 11pm on August 4 to reports of a man armed with a firearm at Telina.

As police drove on Glenlyon Rd towards Dixon Drive, they came across a taxi driving in the opposite direction with its emergency light activated.

The taxi crossed the dividing line and drove directly at the police car, which was forced to make an emergency stop.

That's when the taxi driver emerged and said his passenger was trying to kill him, Mr Sleep told the court.

Mr Schubert stopped Mr Sleep's retelling there, asking if police were alleging Mr James was the man reported as having been armed at Telina, which Mr Sleep said his reports appeared to indicate was the case.

That was enough for Mr Schubert, who refused to accept the plea in writing.

The case was adjourned to September 17 in Brisbane.