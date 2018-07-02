Major announcement expected at Wellcamp Airport today

IT is understood Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to make a major announcement near Toowoomba this morning.

The Premier told a women on boards lunch yesterday they should expect to see more announcements from her government this week.

The announcement comes as sources told The Chronicle they received invitations from Qantas to attend an event at Wellcamp Airport this morning.

The airline is expected to make an announcement on the location of its first regional Pilot Training Academy.

A Qantas spokeswoman would not confirm the event when asked.

Earlier this week the spokeswoman confirmed to The Chronicle the announcement on the location of the academy was still expected before the end of September.

Qantas announced in June Toowoomba was one of nine shortlisted locations for one of two pilot training academies.

The other locations include Alice Springs, Bendigo, Busselton, Dubbo, Launceston, Mackay, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.

If Toowoomba is chosen as the location, the academy would be based out at Wellcamp Airport. The Wagner family has committed $55 million to the proposal.

The academy is expected to bring 700 new jobs to the region and could boost the local economy by $600 million.

The first site chosen for an academy is expected to open in 2019, while the second site is expected to become operational in 2020.