A fire raging ath the Cudgen Leagues Club. Photo: Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads
News

Major blaze breaks out at footy club

Cathy Adams
Jessica Lamb
by , and Cathy Adams and Jessica Lamb
4th May 2020 6:51 PM
Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a raging fire at the Cudgen Leagues Club at Kingscliff.

Six NSW Fire & Rescue engines and two from Queensland have travelled south to assist.

Firefighters were called to the club around 3.30pm when Fire and Rescue NSW received numerous Triple Zero calls.

Fire crews tackling the blaze. Photo: Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads.
"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES Bilinga Fire Station have moved up to standby at 468 Tweed Heads Fire Station to respond to other emergency calls in the area," the Tweed Heads crew posted on its Facebook page.

"Firefighting operations are continuing and ongoing, please avoid the area if possible."

 

 

It is feared part of the clubhouse may collapse. Photo: Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads
Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident. Photo: Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads
A NSW Fire & Rescue spokesman said the fire is in a "growing" stage and there is potential for walls to collapse.

It is not believed anyone was inside the building when the blaze broke out and no injuries have been reported.

A spokesman for the Cudgen Hornets Rugby League Club, who are based at Cudgen Leagues Club, described the mood from onlookers as "dumbfounded".

The spokesman said while the building could be replaced, memorabilia could not be.

The inside of the clubhouse contained decades worth of history and photographs.

The spokesman said the extent of the damage was still unknown.

Eight fire crews responded to the scene. Photo: Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads.
