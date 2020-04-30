Menu
ARRESTED: Police have arrested 55 people on 186 offence for property crime in the Chinchilla area.
Crime

MAJOR BUST: 55 people charged with hundreds of offences

Zoe Bell
29th Apr 2020 4:10 PM
THREE offenders from Chinchilla are among 55 people who were today charged by police with more than 186 offences as part of the ongoing Operation Sierra Processor, targeting property crime in the Chinchilla division.

The trio arrested included a 15-year-old boy, 16-year old boy and 23-year old man, who were charged with 29 offences including one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts each of burglary and commit an indictable offence, one count of driving unlicensed, two counts of obstruct police and 21 counts of fraud.

It is alleged that in March, the three offenders were involved in a burglary and theft of a vehicle from a residence in Chinchilla.

As a result of this ongoing operation, 55 people have been charged with 186 offences including;

• 26 x unlawful use of a motor vehicle

• 19 x burglary

• 5 x break and enter

• 7 x receiving tainted property

• 1 x unlawful entry of a motor vehicle

• 9 x driving without a licence

• 1 x evade police

• 36 x fraud

• 2 x obstructing police

• 22 x drug offences

During the operation, speed cameras were also deployed across Chinchilla and Dalby areas resulting in 121 traffic infringement notices.

Southern Regional Crime Coordinator, Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said this is a great result for the Chinchilla community and local police.

"Information provided by the community has assisted in the success of this ongoing operation. Local police will continue to disrupt and dismantle property crime and drug supply networks across the South West District to deter criminal behaviour."

Police are warning the public to be vigilant in securing property and to report suspicious behaviour and information about offences in their community.

