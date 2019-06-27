Major Central Qld port works under way

A 'GAME changing' Central Queensland project is expected to be completed and operational by the end of 2019.

Partially funded by the local, state and federal governments, CQ Inland Port is a purpose-built transport facility at Yamala, near Emerald.

At the moment, many goods from Central Queensland are road freighted to other regional locations, where they are packed or processed and road freighted to the ports.

CQ Inland Port will allow for freight to be grouped and packed in Central Queensland and rail freighted directly to the major ports of Mackay, Gladstone and Brisbane.

Managing director of CQ Inland Port Alan Stent-Smith said these works created jobs and supported sustainable investment in the region.

"The bipartisanship and support for the project across all levels of government has allowed this project to become a reality, and everyone involved should be very proud in the legacy that this project will provide for producers and businesses across the entire Central Queensland region,” he said.

Central Highlands Regional Council mayor Kerry Hayes said council had been "strong advocates” for the CQ Inland Port.

"We have been leading the investments there to the state and federal governments to the extent that it was us that actually achieved the Building Our Regions' fund for the port, which was $4.6 million,” he said.

"We also put an application into Building Better Regions that resulted in $2.9 million from the Federal Government, so we have been strong advocates for gaining that funding.”

Mayor Hayes said the port would reduce wear and tear on local and state road infrastructure.