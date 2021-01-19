Menu
Andrew Price, accused of the murder of Jarrad Lovison, is trying to get out of prison on bail. Picture: Supplied
Andrew Price, accused of the murder of Jarrad Lovison, is trying to get out of prison on bail. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Major claim about alleged bush murder

by Frances Vinall
19th Jan 2021 1:04 PM

A man accused of killing his girlfriend's ex is asking to be let out of prison on bail.

Andrew Price, a 47-year-old father of two, is charged with murder and two firearms offences over the death of Jarrad Lovison in Victoria's east last year.

He made the bail application in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Tuesday.

Mr Lovison went missing from the town of Newborough in April last year.

His body was found more than five weeks later in bushland in Moondarra State Park, about 25 km north.

Mr Price's alleged girlfriend, Ange O'Brien - who formerly dated Mr Lovison - was questioned but released without charge in October.

But two others, Samantha Guillerme, 24, and Jake Brown, 28, were also charged with his murder.

Newborough man Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive with his green bicycle on the Moe-Walhalla Road in the early hours of April 16, police say. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire
Newborough man Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive with his green bicycle on the Moe-Walhalla Road in the early hours of April 16, police say. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire

Mr Price's lawyer, Julian McMahon SC, said on Tuesday the case against Mr Price was weak and it was possible Mr Lovison died from other causes.

"Forensic reports leave open the question of whether there even was a murder," he said.

He said the amount of the drugs GHB and ice in Mr Lovison's system were "more than capable of causing the death".

"There are no relevant injuries," he said.

But judge Paul Coghlan said he didn't regard it as a weak case.

He said there were two witnesses and a "potential motive" for Mr Price.

The court also heard that "police have not made known certain matters publicly".

The court has previously heard Andrew Price was dating Jarrad Lovison’s ex, Ange O’Brien. Picture: Supplied
The court has previously heard Andrew Price was dating Jarrad Lovison's ex, Ange O'Brien. Picture: Supplied

The prosecution was concerned Mr Price would contact witnesses if released on bail, because of previous "conduct" approaching certain people in person and over the phone.

Mr McMahon said there could be "thousands" of pages of transcripts from telephone intercepts and listening devices used by police in the case against Mr Price.

He said they had been gathered over about four months.

Mr Price's parents offered a property as surety if Mr Price was granted bail.

His lawyer suggested he be bailed to a 90-day residential rehab before being allowed to live on his parents' farm.

His two sons would live with him on the farm, the court heard.

"He has a lifetime of employment, he was with his wife for a long time who has died of cancer, and he raised his boys as the sole parent," Mr McMahon said.

Justice Coghlan will make his bail decision next Wednesday.

 

Jarrad Lovison, called a “gentle giant” by his family, with his grandmother. Picture: Supplied
Jarrad Lovison, called a "gentle giant" by his family, with his grandmother. Picture: Supplied

