Major drug syndicate smashed: 28 arrests, millions seized

Police have seized more than $1 million in illicit drugs in a major operation on the Sunshine Coast.

Police have seized more than $1 million in illicit drugs in a major operation on the Sunshine Coast.

A SUNSHINE Coast man allegedly at the heart of a 'sophisticated' state-wide drug syndicate has been arrested and charged with the closure of an elaborate 12-month police investigation.

Sunshine Coast drug bust: Police have arrested 28 people on 110 charges following the closure of a major operation targeting a sophisticated Sunshine Coast drug syndicate.

Queensland Police's Operation Papa Argyle began in January 2017 following the identification of a high level organised crime syndicate on the Sunshine Coast controlling a number of major trafficking networks.

A 28-year-old Sunshine Coast man, an alleged member of a major Queensland drug trafficking group, was arrested this morning and charged with a number of drug trafficking offences.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said 28 people involved in the major operation have been arrested and more than $1 million in cocaine, MDMA powder, cannabis and steroids were seized.

Police have seized more than $1 million in illicit drugs in a major operation on the Sunshine Coast.

The spokesman said police also seized about $2.4 million.



Other property seized involved in the operations were 15 vehicles, jewellery and computer equipment worth about $600,000.



Police will allege the 28-year-old Coast man arrested on Wednesday was a "major target".



The man was charged with several drug trafficking offences.



A 28-year-old Sunshine Coast man, an alleged member of a major Queensland drug trafficking group, was arrested this morning and charged with a number of drug trafficking offences.

Papa Argyle was carried out across three phases; The Sunshine Coast District Drug and Serious Crime Task Force closed the first phase of the operation on October 8, 2017 following the execution of a search warrant at an inner city Brisbane apartment which was alleged to have been the crime group's "safe house".



Police allegedly located a quantity of cocaine, a cocaine press, MDMA capsule press, methylamphetamine and a large sum of cash.



Three alleged syndicate members were charged with multiple drug offences including drug trafficking and further charges relating to serious organised crime legislation.



Police have seized more than $1 million in illicit drugs in a major operation on the Sunshine Coast.

Further investigations resulted in the arrest of another eight alleged members, all charged with drug offences including drug trafficking and organised crime legislation.



Phase two of Papa Argyle led to the identification of another syndicate which had allegedly been sourcing predominantly commercial quantities of cannabis from Sydney.



This phase was closed on March 8 with a vehicle interception near Oxenford where officers seized a large amount of cannabis.



Police allege a simultaneous search warrant at a Doolandella property resulted in the seizure of more than $2.2 million in cash along with a large quantity of expensive jewellery believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.





Police have seized more than $1 million in illicit drugs in a major operation on the Sunshine Coast.

A further five arrests were made including two alleged primary offenders in relation to drug trafficking offences.



On the June 11, 2018 detectives from the Sunshine Coast commenced phase three which led to the arrest of another two alleged primary offenders at their residences in Ormiston and Carina.



To date, 28 people have been arrested on 110 charges including 64 drug trafficking charges and six perjury charges. Eleven of those have also been charged under Queensland's Organised Crime Legislation section 161Q of the Penalties and Sentences Act 'Knowingly being a Participant in a Criminal Organisation'.



Operations Manager and Officer in Charge of the Sunshine Coast Crime Group Detective Inspector David Drinnen said the arrests were the culmination of a 17-month protracted investigation.



"This is a very successful outcome for Sunshine Coast District detectives who have dismantled and disabled a highly organised, systematic and high-level crime group which has had a significant impact on drug supplies throughout South East Queensland." Detective Inspector Drinnen said.



"Our specialist and highly trained group of investigators have never been backward in coming forward when targeting criminal gangs through their relentless pursuit of illegal activity, and it puts all criminal groups on notice.



"With this seizure of millions of dollars in cash, drugs, and other proceeds of crime, we've hit criminal groups where is hurts most - profit."



Police have seized more than $1 million in illicit drugs in a major operation on the Sunshine Coast.

OPERATIONAL RESULTS:

. 28 arrests on 110 charges including 64 drug trafficking charges.

. Two charges of importation of a controlled substance.

. Six charges of perjury

. Drug seized - cocaine, MDMA powder, cannabis, and steroids valued at $1 million.

. $2.4 million in cash seized

. Property seized worth more than $600,000 including 15 motor vehicles, jewellery, watches and computer equipment.