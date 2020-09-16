Major hospital expansions for Mackay, Bowen and Moranbah

MACKAY Base Hospital will be expanded, with Bowen and Moranbah hospitals to be redeveloped under a major health plan launched by the State Government.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles made the announcement in Mackay today, and he said would ensure the hospitals continued to meet the current and future health needs of the region.

“The business cases will explore the potential scope for each project, which will deliver benefits such as meeting growing demand for services, alleviating pressure from other nearby hospital services and refurbishing ageing assets to deliver improved models of care,” Mr Miles said.

The Mackay Base Hospital expansion will provide more in-patient beds, additional surgery capacity, an expansion of emergency department services, and increased capacity for new and existing services.

More stories:

Health service expansions to cut patient travel

Push to open life-changing facility in Mackay for first time

Critical paediatric care offered in Mackay for first time

There will be new and refurbished facilities at Bowen Hospital to ease pressure on Mackay.

The Moranbah Hospital redevelopment is expected to better equip the hospital to respond to emergency situations, such as the Grosvenor mine blast in May.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young visiting the Mackay Base Hospital. Picture: Tony Martin

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert welcomed the plans, and said the redevelopment of the hospitals would deliver even greater access to health care for locals.

“These business cases will explore the current and future health needs of the community to ensure what we deliver is right for the community,” Mrs Gilbert said.

The State Government is committing funding of $1.5 million for the preliminary business case for the Mackay Base Hospital expansion, $700,000 for the preliminary business case for the Bowen Hospital redevelopment, and $500,000 for a combined preliminary and detailed business case for the Moranbah Hospital redevelopment.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Mr Miles said the Sarina Hospital redevelopment was also progressing well.

“The Sarina Hospital redevelopment will deliver a new purpose-built hospital for the community, with the proposed location currently being finalised before a detailed masterplan is developed, followed by construction commencing in 2021,” he said.

“This new facility will mean less people will have to travel to Mackay Base Hospital to receive treatment, with construction expected to be complete in 2022.”