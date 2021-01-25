Major plan to establish Mackay and Gladstone hydrogen hubs

A sign warning of the presence of hydrogen sulfide gas hangs across a walkway at the Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas project site. Picture: Patrick Hamilton

A sign warning of the presence of hydrogen sulfide gas hangs across a walkway at the Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas project site. Picture: Patrick Hamilton

Mackay and Gladstone have been earmarked as two locations to be used for the development of major hydrogen hubs across Australia.

Pure Hydrogen International is pursuing four hydrogen manufacturing and distribution hubs in Project Jupiter (Gladstone), Project Mars (Mackay), Liberty North (Newcastle) and Liberty South (South East Victoria).

These areas have been identified as prime locations for the company’s “expansion into cutting-edge hydrogen and fuel-cell technology”.

Pure Hydrogen is a joint venture between Australia’s Liberty Hydrogen and Real Energy.

It plans to fast-track the development of the four hubs after securing a location for each.

Real Energy managing director Scott Brown said Mackay, Gladstone, Newcastle and South east Victoria were strategically earmarked because of their proximity to ports.

“Initially we aim to have small pilot plants at these locations to sell hydrogen fuel to local customers but as the market expands we have room to significantly expand production to include exports,” Mr Brown said.

“Pure Hydrogen has made excellent progress in a short period of time and we are only just getting started.

“We look forward to delivering a steady stream of project development news early in 2021 as our four hydrogen hubs progress.”

Describing hydrogen as a “complete game-changer for Australia’s energy road map”, he said there was also a burgeoning rise of forecasted hydrogen markets in Asia Pacific and mounting interest in the North American region.

“As more and more countries around the world transition to low carbon energy sources, Real has a fantastic opportunity to be a leader in sustainable hydrogen technology production and exports and the four new hydrogen hubs can help pave the way forward for Australia’s hydrogen future,” Mr Brown said.

