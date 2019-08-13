Menu
An injured woman is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing.
Crime

WATCH: Citizens arrest man reportedly behind CBD stabbing

13th Aug 2019 2:34 PM | Updated: 3:13 PM

UPDATE 3:12PM: Police report a man is in custody after stabbing a woman in Sydney's CBD this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports a man was walking along York Street, armed with a knife.

Eye witnesses reported a man had stabbed a woman.

When police arrived, they found members of the public had detained the man. He has been arrested and taken to Day Street Police Station. 

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.


UPDATE 2:50PM: A major police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a multiple people have been stabbed.

There is a heavy police presence on King St and Clarence St in Wynyard.

A man has been arrested.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

"Next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, over the bonnet … he had a knife in his hand," the man said.

"He had a bit of blood on his shirt.

"There were police, people with their phone out, there were fireys trying to contain him."

A women is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing.
Witnesses say a fireman from a truck that happened to be at the scene leapt out with an axe in a bid to apprehend the man.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed a crew was in the area and assisted police.

More to come.

INITIAL: A MAJOR police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a man with a knife has been arrested.

There is a heavy police presence on King and Clarence St in Wynyard.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

More to come.

Man being dragged by police in Sydney.
