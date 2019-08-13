WATCH: Citizens arrest man reportedly behind CBD stabbing

An injured woman is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing.

UPDATE 3:12PM: Police report a man is in custody after stabbing a woman in Sydney's CBD this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports a man was walking along York Street, armed with a knife.

Eye witnesses reported a man had stabbed a woman.

When police arrived, they found members of the public had detained the man. He has been arrested and taken to Day Street Police Station.

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Just witnessed incredible bravery from members of the public and ⁦@FRNSW⁩ officers chasing down a man on a stabbing rampage in Sydney’s CBD. He is now under arrest. ⁦@7NewsSydney⁩ pic.twitter.com/wNKatejHVp — Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) August 13, 2019 BREAKING: A heavy police presence is around Wynyard Station in Sydney's CBD after a man was seen running through the streets armed with a knife. #7NEWS https://t.co/lFbjCUvwww — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 13, 2019 just spoke to a witness of the Sydney CBD stabbing - he claimed people having lunch at nearby cafes grabbed poles and chased the guy up the street. Witnesses describe the weapon as 30cm or longer https://t.co/uRnZWnO6mL — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 13, 2019

UPDATE 2:50PM: A major police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a multiple people have been stabbed.

There is a heavy police presence on King St and Clarence St in Wynyard.

A man has been arrested.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

"Next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, over the bonnet … he had a knife in his hand," the man said.

"He had a bit of blood on his shirt.

"There were police, people with their phone out, there were fireys trying to contain him."

Witnesses say a fireman from a truck that happened to be at the scene leapt out with an axe in a bid to apprehend the man.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed a crew was in the area and assisted police.

There seems to be a major police incident near York Street in the Sydney CBD. Witnesses report people running from the scene.



UNCONFIRMED reports of a man with a machete. — Laura Jayes (@ljayes) August 13, 2019

INITIAL: A MAJOR police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a man with a knife has been arrested.

There is a heavy police presence on King and Clarence St in Wynyard.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

Man being dragged by police in Sydney.