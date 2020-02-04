Menu
Hutchinson Builders called for tenders to deliver a site in Emerald to include a Bunnings store.
Major retailer tipped for CQ development

Kristen Booth
4th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
BUNNINGS HQ has confirmed no agreement is in place for a store in Emerald despite a tender description suggesting one to be built.

Last month Hutchinson Builders were calling on tenders to deliver a site near Central Highlands Marketplace, to include a 8011sq m Bunnings store, 270sq m United Petrol Station, as well as large and small retail tenancies.

The site is located on the corner of Capricorn Hwy and Chalcedony Rd, which a Bunnings spokeswoman said was owned by Spotlight.

The project has a budget of $5-10 million and tender applications closed on January 14.

Bunnings Director, Property, Andrew Marks said Emerald was an area of interest for the hardware chain to expand into, although nothing had been set in stone.

“We can confirm Emerald is a possible location of interest, however, no agreement is in place for a Bunnings in Emerald,” he said.

The Spotlight Customer Service Team also advised they were unable to confirm at the time if the site would hold a Bunnings store.

