Major revamp for school

ANAKIE State School will be undertaking a $350,000 refurbishment of a major school building, thanks to funding from the Queensland Government.

This comes after the state put aside more than $4million to be invested in schools in the Gregory electorate as part of a record $1.46 billion state school infrastructure spend in the 2019/20 Budget.

Anakie State School principal Melina Kemp said the refurbishment of their B block building was an exciting time for the school community.

"We're really excited because it's going to mean a better quality learning environment for us,” Ms Kemp said. "The upgrade will be exciting for our school community.

"That building was the one we had earmarked for our first refurbishment.

"That will help our students to continue learning.”

For Ms Kemp, a simple refurbishment is just what the school needs to keep up to date in the education sector.

"It's about modernising our learning environment and bringing it up to date,” Ms Kemp said.

"And making sure our learning environment is refreshed and up to standard.

"Our Prep-1-2 classroom and our 3-4 classroom are in B Block currently.”

State Minister for Education and Minister for Industrial Relations, Grace Grace, is pleased that her government is able to support Anakie and other rural schools in the Gregory region.

"I'm happy to see $4.4million invested in local Gregory schools in the State Budget,” Ms Grace said.

"We're investing $350,000 at Anakie State School to refurbish Block B, giving the classrooms a spruce up.

"These projects may seem small, but they make such a big difference to students and staff at the school.

"The Palaszczuk Government wants every Queensland child, wherever they live, to get a great start to life by receiving a world-class education.”