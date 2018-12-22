WITH Christmas just around the corner, the Minister for Police, the Honourable Mark Ryan MP, and Assistant Commissioner of Road Policing Command, Mike Keating, have launched the 2018 QPS Christmas road safety campaign.

At this year's launch police were joined by emergency services including Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and RACQ LifeFlight.

Asst Comm Keating said the bringing together of emergency services for the launch was symbolic of a response to some of the most traumatic scenes emergency services workers saw on our roads.

"In 2018, we have lost 230 lives on Queensland roads and as far as we're concerned, that is 229 lives too many,” he said.

"Alongside this, we have seen far too many traffic crashes requiring hospitalisation on our roads, all of which impact our Queensland communities and our emergency services workers.

"This Christmas, we just want to see everyone make it home safely and enjoy the time spent with loved ones.

"We don't want to meet you on the worst day of your life, this Christmas period.”

From now until February, police will be out in force with localised and statewide traffic operations during the Christmas campaign.

In particular, police will be targeting the Fatal Five - speeding, drink and drug driving, distraction, fatigue and seat belts.

"We know the Fatal Five are consistently prevalent in road fatalities and we will be working hard to ensure we target these factors,” Asst Comm Keating said.

Sergeant Brad Weeks from Emerald Police echoed his advice.

"We urge motorists not to drink and drive this Christmas,” Sgt Weeks said.

"Motorists should also check out the Queensland Government StreetSmarts website and Facebook pages.

"These are great resources for drivers of all ages and experience.”

Mr Ryan said the summer holidays were the busiest time on the road as Queenslanders were out and about, celebrating the festive season.

"The State Government is absolutely determined to reduce the devastation and trauma that is seen on our roads, particularly around this busy period,” he said.

"If we could have one Christmas wish, it would be for zero fatalities on Queensland roads during the holiday period.”