Make sure your voice is heard by mayor

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes and councillors will be touring the region this week for community consultations.
Community members are encouraged to bring forward all issues, comments and concerns to have their voices heard.
For all locations and times please see below, or contact Fiona Eyles for further information 49887222.
Wednesday:
10.15am - Tieri Transaction Centre
2pm - Ethel Glen (2529 Clermont-Rubyvale Rd)
Thursday:
9am - Rubyvale Hall
11am - Sapphire Multipurpose Centre
4.30pm - School of Arts, Anakie
Friday:
9am - Willow Gemfields Community Hall
11am - Bogantungan Railway Museum
2pm - Lochington Recreation Club
