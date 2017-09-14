30°
Make sure your voice is heard by mayor

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes and councillors will be touring the region this week for community consultations.

Community members are encouraged to bring forward all issues, comments and concerns to have their voices heard.

For all locations and times please see below, or contact Fiona Eyles for further information 49887222.

Wednesday:

10.15am - Tieri Transaction Centre

2pm - Ethel Glen (2529 Clermont-Rubyvale Rd)

Thursday:

9am - Rubyvale Hall

11am - Sapphire Multipurpose Centre

4.30pm - School of Arts, Anakie

Friday:

9am - Willow Gemfields Community Hall

11am - Bogantungan Railway Museum

2pm - Lochington Recreation Club

