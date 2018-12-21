Make this Christmas special

EVERY BIT HELPS: Julie Williamson, Jeanelle Horn, Sue Burridge, Rachel Thompson and Ashleigh McBurney from Emerald Neighbourhood Centre encouraging families to get on board with the Adopt-a-family appeal.

CHRISTMAS can be a difficult time for families doing it tough but this year residents have a chance to brighten their lives by supporting the Adopt-A- Family Christmas Appeal.

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre director Jeanelle Horn said when families around the region received their hampers they were grateful and "overwhelmed”.

"The kids are jumping around,” she said.

"They all say 'Oh my gosh'. All you ever hear is 'I can't believe this', 'This is incredible', they're just so grateful.”

Ms Horn said the appeal made a real difference to the lives of people in the community.

"We've found that a lot of community members are really enthusiastic and excited - including their children - to think that they can actually go shopping and buy gifts and hamper items for a family,” she said.

"I think that side of it is really heartening to know the community members are not only willing to give donations to the (Emerald Neighbourhood) Centre throughout the year, it's actually something they feel warm hearted about.”

Throughout the appeal, Mrs Horn said it was children that were most excited about giving.

"The thrill of seeing some children coming in, they get excited because they love certain ages, if there is someone their own age they want to go shopping for.

"I think that's the big bonus - the fun of Adopt-a-Family,” she said.

"It's brilliant. It allows them (children) to become more a part of the process of giving.”

The appeal encourages clubs, individuals, businesses, schools, families and workplaces to support a family in crisis by donating hampers, gifts and food.

"Because it's all anonymous, no-one knows who is giving the gifts and the people giving are unaware of who those hampers are going to,” Mrs Horn said.

"We always attach a piece of Christmas writing paper and that allows the families to write a note and give thanks and they are wonderful.”

Anyone who wishes to get involved should contact Emerald Neighbourhood Centre on 49821696 before December 14.