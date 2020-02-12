Make your voice heard at youth parliament

YOUNG Queenslanders who want to make their voices heard can apply to participate in the 2020 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

Now in its 24th year, the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament offers young people, aged 15 to 25 years, the opportunity to represent their communities and learn first-hand about parliamentary processes.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer said since 1996, YMCA Queensland had brought young people together to learn about our democracy, make new friends and have a say about important issues facing Queenslanders.

“This is a fantastic program which helps young people develop lifelong skills, while also having the potential to open them up to new employment pathways,” she said.

“Each year the program brings together 93 young people, representing each electorate in the state, to hold workshops and debate issues they feel strongly about.

“I strongly encourage people from all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds to nominate this year, because we need to hear from a diverse cross-section of our young Queenslanders.”

The program runs from April until September and committees will collaborate both face-to-face and remotely to write their bills and to design and implement community action plans.

Ms Farmer praised YMCA Queensland for continuing to successfully steer the landmark youth program.

“It is a testament to YMCA Brisbane’s commitment that the program continues to challenge young people and provide an opportunity for them to share their ideas of change with the government,” she said.

“Participants in Years 11 and 12 are also able to receive one point towards their Queensland Certificate of Education upon the completion of their term as Youth Members, as the program is accredited by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority.”

The Queensland Government provides annual funding of approximately $65,000 to YMCA Queensland to run the program.

Nominations are now open and close Sunday, February 16.

For more information visit the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament website or email qypcoordinator@ymcabrisbane.org