Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Makeup artist Laura Borzillo and her bodypaint artwork.
Makeup artist Laura Borzillo and her bodypaint artwork.
Environment

Makeup artist’s bodypainted bushfire tribute

by Jasmin Lill
8th Jan 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPRINGFIELD Lakes makeup artist has used her body as a canvas to paint a haunting tribute to the devastation that Australia's bushfires have caused this summer.

Laura Borzillo - who specialises in bridal, full glamour and special effects makeup - is also donating $10 from every makeup application she does to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

She also encouraged people to donate to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Makeup artist Laura Borzillo and her bodypainted artwork.
Makeup artist Laura Borzillo and her bodypainted artwork.

"With all the devastation with our beautiful green country on fire, here is my tribute," she said.

"My heart breaks for our country."

Ms Borzillo said the image of a lone kangaroo against a fire-ravaged landscape took about 90 minutes to paint on her own body last weekend.

"It is hard because you have to constantly look up at the mirror and look down, and you're doing everything back to front and upside down," she said.

"This is probably my first big bodypainted piece, especially on myself, but because it was so much fun, I'm looking at doing more."

Ms Borzillo said she hoped the body art and her donations would help in some way.

"With all the bushfires, I've found myself constantly looking at the news and watching what's happening. You feel pretty helpless," she said.

"I just want to do my part."

More Stories

Show More
art bushfire charity bushfire crisis bushfire relief bushfire tribute makeup makeup artist tribute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        premium_icon 11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        Business The mine where a 57-year-old died last year had been visited by the state's mines inspectorate 11 times in the four months before the man's death.

        Fake text message scams Moranbah resident

        Fake text message scams Moranbah resident

        News Police want people to be aware of illegal phone porting.

        Highly intoxicated driver urinated outside police station

        premium_icon Highly intoxicated driver urinated outside police station

        News A Central Queensland man was caught driving over the high alcohol limit.

        ‘I’ll break your f***ing legs’: Man accused of stealing a dog

        premium_icon ‘I’ll break your f***ing legs’: Man accused of stealing a...

        News A Central Queensland man has become enraged after thinking someone stole his dog.